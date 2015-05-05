FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icade housing backog as of March 31 rises to 831.2 mln euros
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 4:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Icade housing backog as of March 31 rises to 831.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Says commercial property backlog on March 31 had increased by 10.7 pct compared with March 31, 2014

* Says housing backlog stood at 831.2 million euros ($929.9 million) as at March 31, slight up compared with December 31, 2014

* Says at March 31 net reservations of new homes and plots of building land had increased by 5.8 pct in volume versus previous year, to reach 746 reservations

Source text: bit.ly/1JOhAzm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
