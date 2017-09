May 6 (Reuters) - Lundbeck :

* Kåre Schultz has been appointed new president and CEO of Lundbeck

* Schultz will take up his new position on May 20

* Lundbeck’s future president and CEO has been president and COO of Novo Nordisk A/S since Jan. 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)