May 6 (Reuters) - Salvepar :

* Launches 135 million euros ($151.66 million)ORNANE convertible bond issue

* Bond issue may be increased to a maximum nominal amount about 150 million euros if the company fully exercises an extension option

* Bonds due Jan. 1, 2022

* Bonds have coupon of 1.125 percent - 1.625 percent payable every six months

