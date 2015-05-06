BRIEF-OneSavings Bank sees NIM ahead of expectations

May 6 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc

* Net loans & advances grew by £455m during quarter

* Full year cost: income ratio expected to be slightly improved on 2014 with impact of planned infrastructure investment in second half

* Group has drawn £344m under Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) to date.

* Group re-iterates its commitment to building out an efficient capital structure over time which is expected to include issuance of additional tier 1

* Maintained strong capital position comfortably above our financial objective of 10%