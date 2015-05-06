FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OneSavings Bank sees NIM ahead of expectations
May 6, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OneSavings Bank sees NIM ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc

* Net loans & advances grew by £455m during quarter

* Full year cost: income ratio expected to be slightly improved on 2014 with impact of planned infrastructure investment in second half

* Group has drawn £344m under Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) to date.

* Group re-iterates its commitment to building out an efficient capital structure over time which is expected to include issuance of additional tier 1

* Maintained strong capital position comfortably above our financial objective of 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
