BRIEF-Rtx Q2 EBIT up at DKK 14.4 million
#Communications Equipment
May 6, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rtx Q2 EBIT up at DKK 14.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* Q2 revenue 91.9 million Danish crowns ($13.84 million) versus 75.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT 14.4 million crowns versus 10.7 million crowns year ago

* Confirms raised expectations for financial year announced on March 9, 2015

* Expects revenue in range of 330 million - 345 million crowns , EBIT in range of 45 million - 52 million crowns and EBITDA in range of 52 million - 59 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6382 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

