May 6 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Q1 revenue up 5.8 percent to 36.4 million euros ($41.00 million)

* Q1 EBIT was improved compared to the first quarter last year to 1.5 million euros from -1.2 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 consolidated operating results with a significant improvement Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8878 euros)