BRIEF-OTI Greentech issues first tranche of convertible bond
May 6, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OTI Greentech issues first tranche of convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - OTI Greentech AG

* Successfully issues first tranche of convertible bond

* 1.9 million euros ($2.14 million) of total of 4.0 million euros already placed

* Convertible bond will be admitted to trading on stuttgart stock exchange

* Bond carries a coupon of 8.5 pct per annum, paid semi-annually, as well as a right to convert into common stock of OTI Greentech at a conversion price of 1.65 euros

* Will use proceeds from bond towards increasing operational resources in order to support growth of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
