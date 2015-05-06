BRIEF-HSBC's unit to sell UK probate business to Simplify Channels

May 6 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc :

* Sale of UK probate services business

* Agreed to sell its UK probate services business to Simplify Channel Ltd

* As part of sale, up to 73 employees will transfer from hsbc to Simplify together with relevant business information

* In addition to sale, HSBC Trust Company (UK) Ltd has also entered into a referral agreement with Simplify for UK customers requiring probate support

* Transaction is expected to complete in Q4 of 2015

* There are no other assets being transferred as part of this transaction