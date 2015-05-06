FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HSBC's unit to sell UK probate business to Simplify Channels
May 6, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC's unit to sell UK probate business to Simplify Channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc :

* Sale of UK probate services business

* Agreed to sell its UK probate services business to Simplify Channel Ltd

* As part of sale, up to 73 employees will transfer from hsbc to Simplify together with relevant business information

* In addition to sale, HSBC Trust Company (UK) Ltd has also entered into a referral agreement with Simplify for UK customers requiring probate support

* Transaction is expected to complete in Q4 of 2015

* There are no other assets being transferred as part of this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

