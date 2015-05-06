FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intu Properties says key operating metrics are "stable"
May 6, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties says key operating metrics are "stable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* AGM trading update for period from 1 January 2015 to 6 May 2015

* Retailer demand with 44 new long term leases agreed for 7 million pounds new annual rent, 10 percent above previous passing rent and in line with valuation assumptions

* Key operating metrics are stable

* 40 per cent growth in year-on-year website traffic at intu.co.uk

* Y-O-Y footfall to date unchanged and occupancy marginally reduced since 31 December 2014 from 95 per cent to 94 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

