BRIEF-Hoist Finance Q1 adjusted EBIT rises to SEK 161 mln
May 6, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hoist Finance Q1 adjusted EBIT rises to SEK 161 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Q1 EBIT totalled 161 million Swedish crowns ($19.37 million) adjusted for costs in connection to listing versus 121 million crowns years ago

* Q1 total revenue increased by 40 percent to 499 million crowns versus 358 million crowns year ago

* Q1 profit before tax amounted to 52 million crowns, adjusted for costs in connection to listing, versus 50 million crowns year ago

* Q1 total capital ratio increased to 17.13 percent versus 9.18 percent year ago

* Says target remains unchanged with an expected portfolio acquisition volume in line with, or higher than previous years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3138 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

