BRIEF-Softing Q1 turnover up 8 pct to 17.3 mln euros
#Software
May 6, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Softing Q1 turnover up 8 pct to 17.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Softing AG :

* Q1 turnover up 8 pct to 17.3 million euros ($19.43 million)

* Q1 EBIT increased to 1.15 million euros (previous year: 1.0 million euros)

* Q1 after tax profit of 0.7 million euros is almost identical to one in previous year

* Confirms its forecast for 2015 which calls for a moderate increase in revenue and an EBIT/ EBITDA based on last year’s level

* There is an upswing potential to FY forecast but it is too early to quantify it

* Q3 and Q4 will over proportionally contribute to 2015 numbers due to new product releases and long lead times for products of some larger purchase orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
