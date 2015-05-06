FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atria acquires Danish manufacturer of organic cold cuts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atria acquires Danish manufacturer of organic cold cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* Atria is acquiring the business operations of Aalbaek Specialiteter A/S, a Danish manufacturer of cold cuts

* The production of Aalbaek products will be transferred to Atria Denmark’s production plant in Horsens

* As a result of the deal, Atria’s net sales are projected to grow by around 10 million euros ($11.24 million) per year

* Some of Aalbaek’s key personnel will transfer to Atria Denmark

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

