BRIEF-Agrob Immobilien Q1 EBIT EUR 1.255 mln, 9.2 pct up yoy
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agrob Immobilien Q1 EBIT EUR 1.255 mln, 9.2 pct up yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Agrob Immobilien AG :

* Q1 net profit for amounting to 502,000 euros ($564,000), a significant increase of 40.2 percent yoy

* Q1 EBIT 1.255 million euros, 9.2 percent up

* Q1 total output 2.766 million euros versus 2.715 million euros year ago

* 2015 targets of revenue within a range of 10.9 million euros to 11.0 million euros and a profit of 1.8 million euros to 1.9 million euros after taxes Source text - bit.ly/1zLSxKm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
