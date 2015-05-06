BRIEF-Agrob Immobilien Q1 EBIT EUR 1.255 mln, 9.2 pct up yoy

May 6 (Reuters) - Agrob Immobilien AG :

* Q1 net profit for amounting to 502,000 euros ($564,000), a significant increase of 40.2 percent yoy

* Q1 EBIT 1.255 million euros, 9.2 percent up

* Q1 total output 2.766 million euros versus 2.715 million euros year ago

* 2015 targets of revenue within a range of 10.9 million euros to 11.0 million euros and a profit of 1.8 million euros to 1.9 million euros after taxes