BRIEF-Ericsson says wins Norwegian smart metering solution order
#Communications Equipment
May 6, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson says wins Norwegian smart metering solution order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson says Skagerak Nett selects Ericsson to deliver smart meters to more than 180,000 customers in Norway

* As part of the agreement, Ericsson is responsible for delivery and integration of a complete smart metering solution. The project is expected to be completed by 2019.

* Ericsson aims to double sales to non-telcos by 2020 to around 20-25 percent of total sales

* Revenues from non-operators mainly come from public safety, utilities, transport, media/broadcasters, intellectual property rights and cloud solutions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

