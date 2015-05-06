BRIEF-Ericsson says wins Norwegian smart metering solution order

May 6 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson says Skagerak Nett selects Ericsson to deliver smart meters to more than 180,000 customers in Norway

* As part of the agreement, Ericsson is responsible for delivery and integration of a complete smart metering solution. The project is expected to be completed by 2019.

* Ericsson aims to double sales to non-telcos by 2020 to around 20-25 percent of total sales

* Revenues from non-operators mainly come from public safety, utilities, transport, media/broadcasters, intellectual property rights and cloud solutions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)