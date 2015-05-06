FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus Q1 net income up at NOK 73.5 mln
May 6, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus Q1 net income up at NOK 73.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus :

* Q1 net income 73.5 million Norwegian crowns ($9.77 million) versus 33.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 3.2 million crowns versus 17.6 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net interest income 76.1 million crowns versus 70.3 million crowns year ago

* New office and staffing structure as well as other internal measures should result in a reduction in annual operating costs of 40 million crowns by the end of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5198 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

