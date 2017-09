May 6 (Reuters) - Neurones SA :

* Q1 revenue 93.2 million euros ($105.7 million) versus 89.0 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 revenues close to 370 million euros

* Forecasts for 2015 an operating profit of around 9 pct of revenues

($1 = 0.8814 euros)