BRIEF-Charterhouse, Société de Restauration funds launch sale of Elior shares
May 6, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Charterhouse, Société de Restauration funds launch sale of Elior shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank:

* Charterhouse Poppy II, Charterhouse Poppy IV, Charterhouse Poppy VI, Société de Restauration 2, Société de Restauration 4 have launched sale of about 16.4 mln Elior shares

* Sale represents about 10 pct of Elior share capital by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Bagatelle Investissement et Management, who is a significant shareholder in Elior, has indicated its intention to participate in the placing

* Bookbuilding will start immediately; results of private placement will be announced after close of bookbuilding process

* Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
