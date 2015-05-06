FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GE Capital Swiss Funding to sell Cembra Money Bank stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* GE Capital Swiss Funding announces offering of up to 9,460,785 shares in Cembra Money Bank Ag by way of an accelerated book-building process

* Books for the equity offering will open with immediate effect

* Sale representing about 31.5 pct of the outstanding shares in Cembra. After offering, GE Capital Swiss Funding intends to have no remaining ownership in Cembra

* Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Ag, London branch are acting as joint bookrunners for the equity offering

* GE Capital Swiss Funding expects to announce the outcome of the equity offering on or about May 7, 2015 Further company coverage:

