BRIEF-Siegfried Holding buys segments of BASF's pharmaceutical supply business
#Healthcare
May 7, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Siegfried Holding buys segments of BASF's pharmaceutical supply business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* Acquires significant segments of BASF’s pharmaceutical supply business

* Signed agreement with German company BASF with aim of acquiring significant segments of BASF’s pharmaceutical supply business and connected chemical-pharmaceutical production units in Germany, France and Switzerland

* Debt-free price of acquisition amounts to about 270 million euros ($306.18 million)

* Financing of the transaction is secured by a syndicate of Swiss banks

* An increase of capital stock is not planned

* Following completion of the transaction, Siegfried plans to issue a hybrid bond for partial refinancing Source text fo- bit.ly/1EZgbTJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
