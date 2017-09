May 7 (Reuters) - ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* Q1 revenue USD 281.8 million versus USD 342.4 million year on year

* Q1 operating loss of USD 8.6 million versus profit of USD 3.0 million year on year

* Q1 net loss of USD 12.4 million versus loss of USD 3.4 million year on year

* Q1 negative EBITDA of USD 8.0 million versus positive EBITDA of USD 3.7 million year on year Source text - bit.ly/1H0KPLG

