BRIEF-Bilfinger to issue 2015 forecast once leader change completed

May 7 (Reuters) - Bilfinger says

* For full year 2015, with lower output volume, bilfinger expects a considerable decrease in adjusted ebita as compared to the prior-year figure of 270 million

* Intends to issue a quantitative forecast for financial year 2015 as soon as the change in the executive board chairmanship has been completed

* In the case of further upheaval in the power plant sector a goodwill impairment of the divisions in this segment cannot be ruled out.

* In the first three months of 2015, the group’s output volume increased by 3 percent to 1,763 million.

* As a result of a disappointing start in financial year 2015, Q1 adjusted EBITA of minus 8 million, significantly lower than the figure of 47 million of prior-year period.

* Adjusted net profit from continuing operations amounted to minus 15 million, previous year: 26 million

* Adjusted net profit from continuing operations will also be substantially below the prior-year figure of 175 million