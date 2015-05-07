FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bilfinger to issue 2015 forecast once leader change completed
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bilfinger to issue 2015 forecast once leader change completed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Bilfinger says

* For full year 2015, with lower output volume, bilfinger expects a considerable decrease in adjusted ebita as compared to the prior-year figure of 270 million

* Intends to issue a quantitative forecast for financial year 2015 as soon as the change in the executive board chairmanship has been completed

* In the case of further upheaval in the power plant sector a goodwill impairment of the divisions in this segment cannot be ruled out.

* In the first three months of 2015, the group’s output volume increased by 3 percent to 1,763 million.

* As a result of a disappointing start in financial year 2015, Q1 adjusted EBITA of minus 8 million, significantly lower than the figure of 47 million of prior-year period.

* Adjusted net profit from continuing operations amounted to minus 15 million, previous year: 26 million

* Adjusted net profit from continuing operations will also be substantially below the prior-year figure of 175 million Source text: here Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.