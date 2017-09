May 7 (Reuters) - Baywa AG :

* Q1 revenues 3.45 billion euros ($3.92 billion) versus 3.61 billion euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT loss 6.4 million euros versus profit 4.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 21.7 million euros versus 33.1 million euros year ago

* Management is optimistic that group will be able to achieve its targets for the year Source text - bit.ly/1Ebni7J

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)