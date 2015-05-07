BRIEF-Cembra Money takes note of GE's announcement to sell its stake in Cembra

May 7 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank Ag

* Takes note of General Electric’s announcement to sell its stake in Cembra and intends to participate in GE’s accelerated bookbuilding offering

* Intends to use up to 100 million Swiss francs ($109 million)excess capital to buy back its shares from GE through order in book at price determined in the accelerated book-building

* General Electric company announced an offering of up to 9,460,785 million shares of Cembra

