BRIEF-Cembra Money takes note of GE's announcement to sell its stake in Cembra
May 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cembra Money takes note of GE's announcement to sell its stake in Cembra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank Ag

* Takes note of General Electric’s announcement to sell its stake in Cembra and intends to participate in GE’s accelerated bookbuilding offering

* Intends to use up to 100 million Swiss francs ($109 million)excess capital to buy back its shares from GE through order in book at price determined in the accelerated book-building

* General Electric company announced an offering of up to 9,460,785 million shares of Cembra

Source text - bit.ly/1zDPrHP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

