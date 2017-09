May 7 (Reuters) - Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :

* Q1 revenue: 65.6 million euros ($75 million)(last year: 69.3 million euros)

* Q1 loss before tax 2.5 million euros versus loss 1.4 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 profit before tax of between 20 million euros and 30 million euros

* Sees 2015 revenue between 315 million euros and 325 million euros ($1 = 0.8803 euros)