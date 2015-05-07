FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Beazley Q1 premiums rise 6 pct to $546 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley Q1 premiums rise 6 pct to $546 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc

* Premiums grew by 6 pct to $546 mln (2014: $516m)

* Investment income for three months to 31 march 2015 was $42.5 mln, representing a year to date investment return of 1 pct

* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct

* Managed to offset impact of very competitive trading conditions in many of our lines with growth in specialty lines, particularly our cyber related business and life

* Q1 gross premiums written $546 million versus $516 million

* Year to date investment yield of 1 pct (2014 full year investment return: 1.9 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.