May 7 (Reuters) - North Media A/S :

* Q1 revenue 250.5 million Danish crowns ($38.12 million) versus 258.3 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT ex. Items loss 11.6 million crowns versus profit 11.7 million crowns year ago

* Unchanged expectations for group revenue and performance for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.5712 Danish crowns)