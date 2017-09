May 6 (Reuters) - Capgemini SA :

* Capgemini to support TGI Fridays TM with IT and business process outsourcing services

* Has been selected by TGI Fridays TM for an assemble-to-order solution to implement a range of cloud-based financial point solutions and cloud ERP suite from NetSuite

