BRIEF-Vivendi closing of the sale of its 20 pct interest in Numericable-SFR
May 6, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vivendi closing of the sale of its 20 pct interest in Numericable-SFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Vivendi :

* Closing of the sale of its 20 pct interest in Numericable-SFR

* Received from Numericable-SFR a first cash payment of 1.8 billion euros ($2.04 billion), net of a 116 million euros price adjustment related to the SFR level of debt at end November 2014

* A second payment, by Altice France, of 1.9 billion euros bearing interest at 3.80 pct per year will be received no later than April 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

