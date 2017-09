May 7 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj :

* Q1 turnover 7.3 million euros ($8.29 million) versus 7.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 0.9 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Maintains its outlook estimate for 2015 - earnings per share to improve from the level achieved in 2014

