May 7 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances :

* Attributable net profit for first quarter 2015 up 9.8 pct to 280 million euros ($318.2 million)

* Q1 IFRS premium income of 8.3 billion euros (up 4.7 pct)

* Q1 total revenue up 1.9 pct to 755 million euros

* Q1 consolidated EBIT was up 0.7 pct or 4 million euros to 539 million euros (-0.6 pct on a like-for-like basis)

