May 7, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gimv and other shareholders are selling stake in Acertys Groep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Gimv and other shareholders are selling their stake in Acertys Groep, a supplier to hospitals and medical professions

* Acertys Groep and Gimv have announced that divisions Acertys Healthcare NV, Medvision Healthcare NV and FMH Medical BV are being taken over by Belgian company Duo-Med

* Preliminary agreement was reached with another industrial group for acquisition of Heyer SA

* This exit will result a net capital gain of EUR 5.1 million ($5.8 million)(EUR 0.20 per share) compared to Gimv's equity on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1P2rhOe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

