May 7 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc

* Vacancy: fallen to 1.9% from 4.1% in December, reflecting recent letting activity

* LTV ratio of 19.9% with cash and undrawn facilities of £342m at 31 march 2015

* Investment activity: £114m property swap adds major farringdon crossrail opportunity to portfolio