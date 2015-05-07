BRIEF-Papoutsanis to supply luxury hotels' chain for 1.7 mln euros/yr in turnover

May 7 (Reuters) - Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods Sa

* Says that in stategic cooperation with Sysco Guest Supply, plans to start from H2 2015 the international supply in a five star chain of hotels across europe

* Says agreement is for exclusive production of personal care products of tenants of these hotels

* Says cooperation covers 20 million pieces per year and expected to add annually 1.7 million euros ($1.93 million) in turnover

* Says in addition plans to start production of product line named Olive Care, consisted of hair and body care products

* Says widens its extroversy and international cooperation to increase turnover

* Products of the line to be based on olive oil and targeted primarily to non-greek buyers Source text: bit.ly/1F7eG7O

