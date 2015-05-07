FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Papoutsanis to supply luxury hotels' chain for 1.7 mln euros/yr in turnover
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Papoutsanis to supply luxury hotels' chain for 1.7 mln euros/yr in turnover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods Sa

* Says that in stategic cooperation with Sysco Guest Supply, plans to start from H2 2015 the international supply in a five star chain of hotels across europe

* Says agreement is for exclusive production of personal care products of tenants of these hotels

* Says cooperation covers 20 million pieces per year and expected to add annually 1.7 million euros ($1.93 million) in turnover

* Says in addition plans to start production of product line named Olive Care, consisted of hair and body care products

* Says widens its extroversy and international cooperation to increase turnover

* Products of the line to be based on olive oil and targeted primarily to non-greek buyers Source text: bit.ly/1F7eG7O

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.