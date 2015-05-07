FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q1 EBIT up 8.6 pct to EUR 4.2 mln
May 7, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q1 EBIT up 8.6 pct to EUR 4.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG :

* EBIT rose in the first quarter of 2015 - adjusted for one-off expenses - by 8.6 pct to 4.2 million euros ($4.77 million) (previous year: 3.8 million euros)

* Q1 revenue 105.8 million euros, 2 percent down

* Q1 net result for the group -2.0 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.5 million euros)

* Focus on successive improvement in profitability in 2015 and 2016

* Consolidated net income is expected to be in the range of 12 million - 13 million euros in 2015

* Sees 2015 EBIT on adjusted basis of approximately 26 million -27 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 increase in sales in the order of 1 pct compared to the previous year’s sales of 473 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

