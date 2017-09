May 7 (Reuters) - Reysas Tasimacilik :

* Sells 31,240 square meters land in Cayirova, Kocaeli at 11.9 million lira ($4.40 million) to its unit Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi

($1 = 2.7069 liras)