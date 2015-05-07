BRIEF-Provident Financial says made a strong start to 2015

May 7 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* All group businesses have made a strong start to 2015- Chairman

* Following decision to withdraw from Polish pilot operation, run-off of receivables book is progressing satisfactorily

* Group’s medium-term growth prospects are firmly underpinned by strength of group’s funding position

* Further growth available to Vanquis Bank in UK and market opportunities available to Moneybarn and Satsuma.

* Collections performance in important Q1 trading period has been strong and credit quality in all three divisions is very sound- Chairman

* Home credit business entered 2015 with a smaller but higher quality customer base and receivables book, sharply improved margins and a reduced cost base- Chairman