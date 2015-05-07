FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 profit rises 27 pct
May 7, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 profit rises 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - TBC Bank JSC

* Total operating income in Q1 2015 up by 29.8% yoy to gel 134.1 million

* Maintained position in retail segment with a market share of 34.3% in retail deposits and 30.6% in retail loans

* Net Interest Margin (NIM) at 8.0% in Q1 2015, compared to 8.8% in Q1 2014

* Cost to income ratio improved to 39.2%, compared to 47.6% in Q1 2014

* Profit for Q1 2015 up by 27.0% yoy to GEL 45.6 million

* Total assets reached GEL 6,002.6 million as of 31 march 2015, up by 35.3% yoy and by 10.7% qoq

* Profit for Q1 2015 up by 27.0% yoy to GEL 45.6 million, delivering return on average equity (RoAE) of 17.9%

* Market share in total loans increased by 0.3pp to 28.0% qoq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

