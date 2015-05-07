FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotie Therapies: irrevocable subscription undertakings for convertible promissory notes of EUR 5.56 mln
#Healthcare
May 7, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie Therapies: irrevocable subscription undertakings for convertible promissory notes of EUR 5.56 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Announces irrevocable subscription undertakings for convertible notes from existing shareholders and amends proposals to the annual general meeting regarding the relevant authorizations

* Received irrevocable subscription undertakings for convertible promissory notes in the amount of 5.56 million euros ($6.31 million)

* Aims to meet balance of its approximately eur 95 million funding plan through planned US public offering

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
