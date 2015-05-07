BRIEF-Biotie Therapies: irrevocable subscription undertakings for convertible promissory notes of EUR 5.56 mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Announces irrevocable subscription undertakings for convertible notes from existing shareholders and amends proposals to the annual general meeting regarding the relevant authorizations
* Received irrevocable subscription undertakings for convertible promissory notes in the amount of 5.56 million euros ($6.31 million)
* Aims to meet balance of its approximately eur 95 million funding plan through planned US public offering
