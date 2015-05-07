BRIEF-Trinity Mirror reaffirms full year expectations despite revenue fall

May 7 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc

* We continue to deliver strong growth in our digital audience** with average monthly unique users and page views growing by 55% and 51% respectively

* On an underlying basis publishing revenue fell by 8%, with print declining by 10% and digital growing by 29%.

* Board continues to expect performance for year to be in line with expectations

* Print advertising markets have remained challenging with underlying print advertising revenue falling by 14% driven by similar trends to those experienced at end of 2014

* Reported revenue fell by 10% year on year with underlying* revenue falling by 8%

* Publishing print revenue trends have been adversely impacted by absence of a cover price increase for daily mirror monday to friday edition, which has contributed to circulation revenue falling by 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)