BRIEF-Ratos swings to pretax profit in Q1

May 7 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Says a capital contribution was provided to jøtul totalling SEK 37m in the first quarter and a total of SEK 20m to euromaint in april

* Q1 profit before tax SEK 91m (-25)

* Says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full year 2015 remains unchanged and we expect a continued shifting market scenario where most markets are stable but overall heading in the right direction

* Says for the portfolio of companies we owned at the end of the first quarter, our overall assessment is still conditions exist for a higher operating profit (adjusted for the size of ratos's holdings) in 2015