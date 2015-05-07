FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos swings to pretax profit in Q1
May 7, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos swings to pretax profit in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Says a capital contribution was provided to jøtul totalling SEK 37m in the first quarter and a total of SEK 20m to euromaint in april

* Q1 profit before tax SEK 91m (-25)

* Says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full year 2015 remains unchanged and we expect a continued shifting market scenario where most markets are stable but overall heading in the right direction

* Says for the portfolio of companies we owned at the end of the first quarter, our overall assessment is still conditions exist for a higher operating profit (adjusted for the size of ratos's holdings) in 2015 Link to report: [ID:here] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
