BRIEF-Vardia Insurance sees Q1 loss at NOK 50-60 mln, greater than earlier expected
May 7, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vardia Insurance sees Q1 loss at NOK 50-60 mln, greater than earlier expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Says agreement with Financial Supervisory Authority on which sales cost the company may capitalize is expected to result in Q1 in an increase in commission cost of 27 million Norwegian crowns ($3.65 million) more than what was assumed in stock notice dated April 27 2015

* Says estimated total loss for Q1 of 2015 is within a range of 50-60 million crowns, and not 20-30 million crowns as earlier reported

$1 = 7.4027 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

