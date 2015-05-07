FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica says "actively" looking for more technology licensing deals
#Healthcare
May 7, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica says "actively" looking for more technology licensing deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica Plc

* Will continue to expand physical capacity during 2015 and in first half of 2016 to ensure can meet deliverables under Novartis contract

* Is actively seeking further revenue-generating opportunities from licensing its technology and signing further process development and manufacturing contracts from third parties

* Expects that, as more gene and cell therapy products enter clinical development, there will be demand from other companies for OXB’s manufacturing capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

