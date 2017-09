May 7 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiöt Oyj :

* Russian daily consumer goods chain Lenta leases space in Finnish investors’ shopping centre in St Petersburg

* Following signing of Lenta agreement, binding lease agreements now cover about 25 pct of Okhta Mall’s premises

* Says shopping centre will open in 2016

