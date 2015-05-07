FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rtx initiates new share buy back programme
#Communications Equipment
May 7, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rtx initiates new share buy back programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* Initiates a new share buy back programme

* Says share buy-back programme runs from May 7, 2015 to August 20, 2015

* Expects to use full authorization given to repurchase shares for maximum permitted value of 12 million Danish crowns ($1.83 million) in period until next annual general meeting in January 2016

* Says purpose of share buy back programme is to address company’s capital structure and to hedge sharebased payments

* Says in this period Rtx will acquire shares with a value of up to 3 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5749 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

