BRIEF-Rtx initiates new share buy back programme

* Initiates a new share buy back programme

* Says share buy-back programme runs from May 7, 2015 to August 20, 2015

* Expects to use full authorization given to repurchase shares for maximum permitted value of 12 million Danish crowns ($1.83 million) in period until next annual general meeting in January 2016

* Says purpose of share buy back programme is to address company’s capital structure and to hedge sharebased payments

* Says in this period Rtx will acquire shares with a value of up to 3 million crowns

