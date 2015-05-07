FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trustbuddy International implements cost reduction program, will reduce workforce
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trustbuddy International implements cost reduction program, will reduce workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Trustbuddy International AB :

* TrustBuddy will predominantly focus on the two product segments - business loans (SME) as well as long term consumer loans

* Strategy entails a cost reduction program of minimum 4 million Swedish crowns ($487,329.43) per month when fully implemented (current cost base will be reduced by approximately a third)

* Says full effect of cost reductions is anticipated to be present in Q4 2015

* Cost reductions will be done by automation and centralization of certain operational functions that will reduce workforce significantly

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2080 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
