Trustbuddy International AB :

* Announces a glimpse of Q1 2015 trading

* Expects to announce lent out volume close to 350 million Swedish crowns ($42.59 million), 26 million crowns of sales, 42 million crowns of operational costs and an EBITDA of loss 16 million crowns during Q1

($1 = 8.2176 Swedish crowns)