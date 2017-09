May 7 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :

* Technopolis will invest 35.4 million euros ($40.13 million)in the expansion of its Ozas campus in Vilnius, Lithuania

* The expansion is due for completion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)