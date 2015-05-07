BRIEF-Revenio Group divests last software business via sale of non-core company

May 7 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :
* Divests its last software business by selling its last non-core company
* Has sold entire share capital of Done Software Solutions Oy (DSS) to Roima Intelligence Oy
* Parties have agreed not to disclose sale price
* Sale of Done Software Solutions Oy will not affect Revenio Group Corporation’s financial performance for 2015 or its previously announced profit guidance
* It is estimated that sale will boost group’s cash flow by about 1.6 million euros
