BRIEF-Revenio Group divests last software business via sale of non-core company

May 7 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Divests its last software business by selling its last non-core company

* Has sold entire share capital of Done Software Solutions Oy (DSS) to Roima Intelligence Oy

* Parties have agreed not to disclose sale price

* Sale of Done Software Solutions Oy will not affect Revenio Group Corporation’s financial performance for 2015 or its previously announced profit guidance

* It is estimated that sale will boost group’s cash flow by about 1.6 million euros

