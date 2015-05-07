FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revenio Group divests last software business via sale of non-core company
#Healthcare
May 7, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Revenio Group divests last software business via sale of non-core company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj :

* Divests its last software business by selling its last non-core company

* Has sold entire share capital of Done Software Solutions Oy (DSS) to Roima Intelligence Oy

* Parties have agreed not to disclose sale price

* Sale of Done Software Solutions Oy will not affect Revenio Group Corporation’s financial performance for 2015 or its previously announced profit guidance

* It is estimated that sale will boost group’s cash flow by about 1.6 million euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
