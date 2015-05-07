FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK appoints Manvinder Singh Banga as non-executive director
#Healthcare
May 7, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK appoints Manvinder Singh Banga as non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Board and committee changes

* Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga will join board of company as a non-executive director on 1 September, 2015

* Banga will succeed Sir Deryck Maughan as senior independent director with effect from 5 May 2016

* Sir Deryck will not seek re-election to company’s board at company’s 2016 annual general meeting

* Urs Rohner, non-executive director, has been appointed chairman of remuneration committee in anticipation of Tom De Swaan’s retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
