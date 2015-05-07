FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Q1 net profit at 9.2 million euros, up 48.8 pct
May 7, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Q1 net profit at 9.2 million euros, up 48.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa Di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA :

* Q1 net profit 9.2 million euros ($10.37 million), up 48.8 percent

* Q1 Core business funds from operations (FFO) 10.5 million euros, +21%

* Sees EBITDA margin for freehold management at the end of 2018 > 80%

* Sees FFO of around 70 million euros by end of 2018

* Rental income is expected to increase approximately 20% by the end of 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

